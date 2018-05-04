‘Game changers’ Irrfan Khan, Rohit Sharma celebrated in digital campaign

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actor Irrfan Khan and cricketer Rohit Sharma are among those to be celebrated as “game changers” in Chandon’s latest digital edition of The Party Starter 2.0 campaign titled “The Party Starters”.

In 2016, Chandon introduced India to its Party Starter campaign, with innovative brand campaigns, limited-edition bottles, and even a party anthem in 2017 featuring Bollywood icon Sonam Kapoor and musician Anushka Manchanda.

In 2018, the brand is taking a digital leap with the launch of the next edition, which will present interesting stories of 10 game changers starting off the first “story” with Irrfan, followed by others.

The series will salute people across various genres who have made a difference in their field. The series will delve deep into each achiever’s personal and professional journey, and educate the viewer on how the brand is the perfect partner for every “party” moment.

Stephane de Meurville, Managing Director – Moet Hennessy India says: “With our ever-evolving pool of consumers, especially the Xennials and Millenials, who are always online, we have taken every chance to create vibrant and engaging marketing initiatives over the last three years.

“Our digital campaign The Party Starter is a true definition of the brand’s motto – turning every occasion with friends or family, however, mundane into a party, and will bring renowned personalities from different walks of life together.”

–IANS

