Gameiro vows to score 20 goals for Valencia

Valencia (Spain), Aug 14 (IANS) Forward Kevin Gameiro said during his presentation as a Valencia CF player that he expects to score at least 20 goals this season and to help his new team finish higher than former club Atletico Madrid.

“For six years I have won a title at the end of each season and I hope to do that at Valencia CF,” the French international said here on Monday, reports EFE news agency.

Gameiro won Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain and three successive Europa League titles with Sevilla before joining Atletico, where he was part of a squad that finished second in the Champions League in 2016-2017 and hoisted the 2017-2018 Europa League trophy in May.

Atleti sent the Frenchman to Valencia for a transfer fee of 16 million euros ($18 million).

Gameiro said he was looking forward to facing his old team in the Aug. 20 La Liga opener between Valencia and Atletico.

Atletico finished second to Barcelona last season, while Valencia were fourth.

Acknowledging that he was no longer young, the 31-year-old Gameiro stressed his fitness and his experience in both domestic and European competitions.

“I hope to contribute my experience, my pace, and that all of that is good for the group,” he said with his wife and children at his side.

–IANS

ajb/sed