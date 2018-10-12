Gandhi attacks Modi on women’s safety, makes veiled reference to Akbar

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh), Oct 16 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on womens safety and taunted him over his “silence” while alluding to the allegations of sexual harassment against Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar.

Addressing an election rally, Gandhi targeted the Modi government at the Centre and the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state over unemployment, corruption and farmer suicides.

“Fingers are being raised at Modi’s Minister, but our Prime Minister is silent,” Gandhi said.

This is probably the first time that Gandhi has made a veiled reference to Akbar in an election speech. The Congress has been demanding Akbar’s removal in the wake of several women journalists accusing him of sexual harassment and misconduct during his long stint as editor of various publications.

The allegations have been made as part of #MeToo movement. Akbar has rubbished allegations and has filed a criminal defamation suit.

Gandhi also targeted Modi over his slogan ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ (save girls, educate them).

“When BJP MLA (Kuldeep Singh Sengar) raped a girl in Unnao, our Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Adityanath) kept mum. The BJP’s slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ must now be reframed as ‘BJP ke mantri aur MLA se beti bachao’ (save daughters from BJP Minister, MLA),” said Gandhi.

Attacking both Modi and Chouhan over a host of issues, Gandhi said Madhya Pradesh topped the country in terms of malnutrition and was one of the least developed states.

He also raked up Rafale fighter jet deal with France, rising prices of petrol and diesel and the Vyapam scam and accused both Modi and Chouhan of not fulfilling their promises.

He said a Congress government would waive loans of farmers and transform the state.

Polling in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 28.

–IANS

ps-and/prs