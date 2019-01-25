Gandhi remembered on his death anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

“On Martyrs’ Day, we gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence,” the President tweeted.

Modi said: “We reiterate our commitment to follow the path shown by him and abide by the values he stood for.

“We salute all the martyrs who laid down their lives for India. The country remains eternally grateful to them for their service and sacrifice.”

Sharing a quote by the Father of the Nation, Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to the leader of the Indian independence movement, who was assassinated on this day.

“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its weak and vulnerable members are treated,” Gandhi tweeted.

Besides, Chief Ministers of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee also paid homage to Gandhi.

“Let us not forget the fact that it is the hatred bred by the fundamentalist ideology of Sangh that took away Bapu. Let us also not forget the fact that it is the same ideology that is staring at us with its ugliest face yet, now,” Kejriwal tweeted.

–IANS

nks/rs/in