Gandhi’s birth anniversary celebrated in Sydney with symbolic Dandi march

Sydney, Oct 2 (IANS) A symbolic Dandi march, led by children, was organised on Tuesday at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) campus in Australia to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

India’s Consul General B. Vanlavawna, who joined the symbolic march, said Gandhi’s ideas and values were still relevant and remembering him was a celebration of those ideas.

UNSW Pro Vice-Chancellor (International) Laurie Pearcey said the varsity library tower would be illuminated with Indian tricolour for the next two weeks.

“Gandhi was an advocate of change and resistance, but also of harmony, tolerance and cooperation, which is why commemorating his birth is just as relevant in Australia as it is in India and many nations,” he said.

The celebrations were held at the bronze bust of Gandhi, gifted to UNSW by the Indian government in 2010.

Pearcey said it symbolises the “safe and harmonious environment” offered by the university, which is home to around 1,200 Indian students.

He said India had been an important country for UNSW for the last 30 years and as part of its 2025 strategy, the university was committed to long term growth in Australia-India relationship.

He said in order to build engagement in the long-term, it was essential that the varsity becomes part of the academic and research ecosystem and be an active partner in building India’s intellectual and social capital.

