Gang of robbers busted in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, June 10 (IANS) Police here have busted a gang which robbed Rs 13 lakh from a Mother Dairy distributor and allegedly committed 34 robberies and murders in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said the Special Cell was involved in the arrests of criminals from Sector 5/6 of Vaishali.

After raiding a hideout near Harsha Mall, police recovered looted cash totalling Rs 11 lakh and weapons used in the crime.

Those taken into custody were identified as Sonu Bhati, Raj Kumar, Deepak Sharma, Subham, Nemkar and Parvez Hasan. A rifle pistol, guns and pistols were seized from them.

“It is a big victory for the police force which has busted a very dreaded gang of criminals. They were found involved in a total of 34 criminal cases,” said Krishna.

–IANS

