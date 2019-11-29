Gang rape victim seeks permission to end her life

Lucknow, Dec 5 (IANS) A gang rape victim from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli has sought permission to end her life because of police inaction.

The victim and her family were detained by the police and later sent back to Rae Bareli on Wednesday when she tried to go to the Chief Minister’s residence here.

According to the victim, 30, the incident took place 13 months ago and the case was lodged at the Bhadhokhar police station in Rae Bareli.

“Three persons were involved in the gang rape, but the police have not initiated any action against them, even though they were named in the FIR. They are moving freely and issue threats to me and my family. I have stopped going outside as they hurl insulting comments. My husband fell sick because of all this. If the Chief Minister cannot provide me justice, he should allow me to end my life then,” she told reporters.

The woman said that the accused included a CRPF jawan and his two unidentified accomplices who raped her at gunpoint on October 18, 2018 when she had gone to relieve herself. The FIR was registered on November 1 after court’s intervention.

She further alleged that the police made her do several rounds of the police station for recording statement, medical test and investigation, but did nothing against the accused.

Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police, Swapnil Mamgain, said: “The case is being probed by an ASP rank officer. The investigation are on and action will be taken accordingly.”

Additional Superintendent of Police (east) Lucknow, S. C. Rawat said: “The couple was stopped from going to the Chief Minister’s residence. They were carrying a banner with the message, ‘arrest the accused of gang rape or allow death wish’. The issue has been referred to the Rae Bareli police.”

–IANS

amita/dpb