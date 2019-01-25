Gang wars looming large over Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 28 (IANS) The murder of history-sheeter Jaydev alias JD has put the police in Gurugram on high alert, apprehending a resurgence of gang wars in the city neighbouring the national capital.

CCTV footage surfaced on Sunday in which three bikers, their faces covered with helmets and pullover caps, are seen firing indiscriminately. JD died around 6 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving 8 to 10 bullet injuries.

Jaydev was a close associate of slain gangster Neetu Gahlot who was gunned down in 2008. Following that, Jaydev joined the notorious Bindar Gujjar gang and was known as an illegal property grabber for him.

Police sources believe that his could be the handiwork of the Kaushal gang, which is considered to be the only rival to the Bindar Gujjar gang.

An officer said that Jaydev’s murder has given all the reasons to Bindar Gujjar and his men to take up arms against their rivals.

“Since the matter is very serious, its investigation has been transferred to Crime Branch. Efforts are on to identify the shooters,” said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police.

The timing of this murder is significant keeping in mind that two sharp shooters, Chand (21) and Vikas (29) – close aides of Kaushal gang – were arrested on January 16 in connection with the murder of Sumer Yadav Nambardar of Maneser.

Nambardar had a confrontation with Sube Singh, number two of Kaushal gang, over a commercial plot worth Rs 20 crore.

Chand was allegedly involved in eight murders in Gurugram, Delhi and Rewari and has been absconding since March 2016 as per police records. He was allegedly involved in the murder of dreaded gangster Mahesh ‘Attack’ in Jharsha village in 2016 when he was just 19 years old.

Chand is considered number three in the Kaushal gang. He is said to have generally received direct orders from Sube Singh, who reported to ganglord Kaushal.

“During investigation of the murder of Nambardar, Chand was among one of the four shooters who gunned downed Sumer at IMT, Maneser, in the third week of December 2018. The Crime Branch team received inputs that Chand was travelling from Delhi to Gurugram via KMP. He was intercepted between Maneser and Farukhnagar area,” said Shamsher Singh, ACP (Crime Branch), Gurugram police.

“It has been reported that Sube Singh is eyeing a commercial plot worth more than Rs 20 crore in IMT, Maneser. The plot belongs to Nambardar which was the reason for the enmity between them,” the ACP said.

During investigation, Chand had allegedly confessed to his role in the murder of Mahesh ‘Attack’ on September 22, 2016. Chand, police said, was in the group of shooters that killed ‘Attack’, along with Sanjeet Vidroh who was killed in an encounter with the Special Cell of Delhi Police in 2018 at Chandanhaula village near Chhattarpur. Mahesh ‘Attack’ was said to be rival of Kaushal and his murder indicated to rivalry for supremacy among different gangs in Gurugram.

Vidroh was 17 when he was allegedly involved in 2017 in the murder of Manish Gujjar, a liquor baron of Gurugram and brother of gangster Virendar Singh Dayma alias Bindar Gujjar, who was a rival of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli. Gadoli was killed by Gurugram police in a hotel in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb on July 6, 2016.

Police sources said after Sandeep Gadoli’s death, his gang members, 25-30 in number, merged with Kaushal gang and started operating jointly. The primary motive, police said, is to establish a stronghold on extortion, land grabbing and kidnappings. In the meantime, Binder Gujjar came out on bail and started operating on his own.

“Sandeep Gadoli gang had close connection with Kaushal gang while Mahesh ‘Attack’ had close link with Bindar Gujjar. After Gadoli and Mahesh have been eliminated, Gujjar and Kaushal are active in Gurugram,” ACP Singh said.

