Gangster shot dead inside UP prison

Lucknow, July 9 (IANS) Dreaded gangster Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside a high security prison in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat early on Monday, police said.

The 51-year-old criminal was shot ten times and then his body was dumped into a gutter inside the prison premises, a police officer said.

He was shifted to the Baghpat prison from Jhansi jail late on Sunday for a hearing in a district court.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered suspension of four prison officials, including the jailor, deputy jailor, following the incident. A judicial probe has also been ordered.

