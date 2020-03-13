Ganguly shares pictures of upgraded CAB indoor facility

Kolkata, March 14 (IANS) Work at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) indoor facility was completed on Saturday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in a tweet.

“The new indoor cricket facility at CAB .. [email protected] @BCCI.. a state of art .. just finished today,” Ganguly, who formerly headed CAB, tweeted sharing a picture.

The former India captain went on to share some more pictures later which show a plush gym and swimming pool.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya had said earlier that the facility would be made functional by March.

