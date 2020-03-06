Garbage trucks delivering meat in Wuhan, sparks outrage

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) A media report is doing the rounds on the social media which stated that a neighbourhood committee of an Wuhan residential community was found to use garbage trucks to deliver frozen meat to residents

As per the media reports, a neighbourhood committee of the community named “Gangdu Garden” had used garbage trucks to deliver 1,000 bags of frozen meat to residents.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, most of the Wuhan residents are not allowed to go out to shop so officials and volunteers are responsible for delivering life necessities to them.

Over 206,900 volunteers in Shanghai have joined the battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to the Shanghai Association of Volunteers.

A photo of the incident was also shared by one of the leading media outlet of China with the caption, “Garbage trucks were used to deliver meat for local residents in #Wuhan on Wed., sparking public outcry. The community management office later apologized, recalled the meat for destruction, and promised a clean re-delivery. 2 officials were removed from office.”

As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, “Is it really true? I can not believe it.”

Another wrote, “Shocking!! Whats the matter with these people. Severe punishment please.”

“Old habits die hard. Bats back on the menu yet?” asked one user.

A user remarked, “I’ve washed my hands and sanitised my phone and laptop, just from reading this.”

As of Thursday, the overall coronavirus death toll in China, the epicentre of the outbreak, was 3,169, with a total of 80,793 cases. Globally, there were 123,825 confirmed cases, with 4,620 fatalities.

–IANS

saurav/rt