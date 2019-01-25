Garcilaso lets La Guaira qualify 2-1 in Copa Libertadores

Lima, Jan 30 (IANS) Venezuelan club Deportivo La Guaira became the first team to qualify for the second stage of the 2019 Copa Libertadores despite losing 1-2 to Peru’s Real Garcilaso.

La Guaira, which was down 0-2 and would have been eliminated, changed the story of the game when Peruvian player Gustavo Dulanto slipped and Jose Balza took advantage to score the team’s goal at 94 minutes, reports Efe news.

Real Garcilaso dominated a great part of the match to turn the series, even with 10 players from minute 37 after the expulsion of Argentine Danilo Carando.

Reimond Manco opened the scoring at 15 minutes with a stunning midfield goal that surprised goalkeeper Mario Santilli.

At 38 minutes, Argentine Danilo Carando elbowed Jose Velasquez as he jumped to play the ball, which meant his expulsion only a minute after scoring a goal, which was nullified.

In the second half, Hernan Rengifo scored the second goal for Cusco’s team at 68 minutes when he recovered a rebound after a corner kick.

La Guaira captain Vicente Suanno received his second yellow card and was sent off at minute 70, leaving both teams with 10 players.

With this result and their qualification, Deportivo La Guaira will face Atletico Nacional de Medellin in the second stage of the Copa Libertadores, twice winner of the tournament.

–IANS

gau/mr