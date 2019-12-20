Garg’s 110 helps India U-19 beat SA by 66 runs

Durban, Jan 3 (IANS) India U-19 captain Priyam Garg notched up a 103-ball 110 as his team beat hosts South Africa by 66 runs to make a winning start to the four-nation one-day series here on Friday.

Electing to bat, India posted 264/5 with Garg leading from the front. Besides the skipper, Dhruv Jurel (65) and Tilak Varma (42) made useful contributions.

India then kept South Africa in check and restricted them to 198/9. Left arm pacer Sushant Mishra was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/48, while Ravi Bishnoi (2/29) and Kartik Tyagi (1/25), Atharva Ankolekar (1/29) and Tilak Varma (1/23) also got wickets.

For South Africa, captain Bryce Parsons top-scored with a 50-ball 57.

India U-19s will next take on Zimbabwe on Sunday. New Zealand are the fourth side in the tournament.

Brief scores: India U-19: 264/5 in 50 overs (Priyam Garg 110; Mondli Khumalo 4/53) beat South Africa U-19: 198 for 9 in 50 overs (Bryce Parsons 57; Sushant Mishra 4/48) by 66 runs.

–IANS

dm/arm