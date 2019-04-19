Garmin launches new ‘Vivosmart’ model in India

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Smart wearables maker Garmin on Thursday refreshed its ‘Vivosmart’ activity tracker series with a new model — ‘Vivosmart 4’ targeted at fitness enthusiasts. The device is priced at Rs 12,990 in India.

The smart fitness tracker comes with advanced sleep monitoring through a rapid eye movement (REM) monitor feature, wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor to measure blood oxygen saturation levels at night and an all-day stress tracking feature.

“The ‘Vivosmart 4’ is comfortable to wear at night and Pulse Ox provides customers with information they can use to improve their health. As people are getting more conscious about their health, we are confident that ‘Vivosmart 4’ will prove to be a perfect partner,” said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager – Garmin India.

With features dedicated to activities including walking, running, swimming and more, the smart watch will also alert users on notifications, including calls and text messages.

Android users will also be able to reply to texts using the wrist-device, which comes with a seven-day battery life, the company claimed.

Other features of ‘Vivosmart 4’ include heart-rate monitoring, all-day stress tracking, relaxation and breathing timer along with a body battery energy monitor.

The tracker is available in five colours at the Garmin Brand Store in Bengaluru and at Helios Watch Stores across India.

