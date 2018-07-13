Gary Barlow warns Robbie Williams

London, July 18 (IANS) Singer Gary Barlow has issued a warning to his former Take That band member Robbie Williams ahead of his start on “The X Factor” as a judge.

“It’s going to be great, but I know what’s to come with that show. I know what it does to you. He’s got some hard work ahead, that’s for sure. I’ve told him it’s a lot of hours – more than people realise. It’s tiring,” Barlow told thesun.co.uk.

He claimed the editing made him out to be the “bad guy” when he took on Simon Cowell’s role as head judge of the show from 2011 to 2013.

“They film you for eight hours until you’ve had enough and then you say something bad – and that’s what they use when it goes out,” he added.

Even so, he urged viewers to watch the show to see Williams’ wild antics.

He said: “You’re definitely going to see him turning the air blue, so tune in. He’ll be disappointed if they don’t let him.”

