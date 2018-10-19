Gaurav Chopra, Manjari Fadnis to feature in play ‘Devdas’

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actors Gaurav Chopra and Manjari Fadnis will feature in “Devdas”, a theatrical rendition of the classic novel written by iconic Bengali author Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.

The play, a new project of AGP World production house, is directed by Saif Hyder Hasan.

Hasan said in a statement: “‘Devdas’ is the mother of all love stories. It is the apex of unfulfilled yet eternal love. The story has sustained itself for over 100 years and been adapted for cinema across languages for the sheer poetry and drama inherent in the story. Now on stage for the first time in all its splendour, it will move the audience by its spectacle and creativity.”

Gaurav, who is excited to explore the medium of theatre, told IANS: “‘Devdas’ was a story that always attracted me. When AGP World and Ashvin Gidwani (the producer) offered me the role, it was something that I happily said yes to.

“I am extremely glad that this is being put together by Saif Hyder Hasan. He is a magician, and he weaves his magic. I am so glad that he is doing this because I don’t know anybody else who would have done justice to this… The way that he has.”

The actor added: “There is nothing that is more intense, more poignant, more tragic, more romantic and more passionate than ‘Devdas’ and that is the way that you have to do this. To be so immersed and so involved in something like this, I have had to put away many other shows and projects in the process. For an actor sometimes, it gets tough, but this is just a calling for me in terms of how much I have wanted to do this.”

Apart from Gaurav and Manjari, the 150 minute-long play features Sunil Palwal and Smita Jayakar.

–IANS

