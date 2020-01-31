Gaurav Gogoi slams BJP for choosing Parvesh as speaker on President’s address

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for choosing banned Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma as its star speaker to initiate the motion of thanks on the President’s address in Lok Sabha, describing it as a “tacit approval at the top”.

Referring to the police action over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) while participating in the debate, Gogoi targeted the BJP-led government, saying it is not about winning or losing elections, but understanding the true meaning of India.

Facing a 96-hour ban slapped by the Election Commission from campaigning in Delhi for his communally divisive remarks, West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma initiated the motion of thanks on President’s address in the House and again raised the issue by calling the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest against CAA “anti-national”.

He said the act will not be rolled back as it is not “Rajiv Feroze Khan’s” government.

“This shows the attitude of the BJP. He was banned by the Election Commission but is supported by the BJP,” Gogoi said.

The Congress staged a walk out from the Lok Sabha soon after Verma began to speak.

Gogoi later alleged that Delhi Police has not been able to trace those responsible for violence against teachers on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and “there is a political master who is giving them instructions”.

The Congress leader demanded that the ministers who had made “inflammatory speeches” should be booked and an FIR should be lodged against them, alleging that they were “also acting on the instructions of their political master.”

Taking note of the firing incidents in Delhi against anti-CAA protesters, Gogoi condemned the action being taken by the Delhi Police which comes under the Central government.

He alleged that BJP ministers are saying that people of India are enemies of the country.

“For you, the students of India are your enemies; for you, women of India are enemies. I am proud of them, they are reading the Constitution, they are talking about the values of freedom struggle, values of Swami Vivekananda,” Gogoi said.

“Democracy is not about winning or losing elections. Democracy is when people of India understand the true meaning of freedom,” he added.

–IANS

