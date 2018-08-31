Gauri Khan collaborates with premium milk brand

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan has joined hands with Pride of Cows for a limited edition bottle for the premium milk brand’s seventh anniversary celebration.

The bottle brings in some hues of gold, white and black which depicts the essence of the brand.

“With an idea of creating a design that mirrors our ‘Pride of Cows’ strategy of providing premium milk to consumers who believe in leading a high quality life, we believe this collaboration with Gauri Khan is a perfect match,” Akshali Shah, Senior Vice President, Strategy – Sales and Marketing, Parag Milk Foods Ltd., said in a statement to IANS.

Expressing her excitement, Gauri said: “Design comes with creativity and this was one of those times where I did not have to look for inspiration to wrap this white gold stunningly.

“It was a wonderful experience to design the Pride of Cows limited edition bottle. I am thrilled to be a part of their seventh anniversary celebration,” she added.

The wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has designed the interiors of houses of many Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

–IANS

