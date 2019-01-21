Gauri & Nainika’s new LFW line reflects freedom

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Designer duo Gauri and Nainika, who are coming back from a hiatus to showcase at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019, will feature a line they hope will evoke a sense of freedom.

“The Art of Latte” will be presented in collaboration with Lakme Salon. It is being described as a chic and glamorous collection inspired by the designers’ enduring love for romance, freedom and fun.

The show attempts to capture the mood of the contemporary woman of today – her confidence, elegance and love for fun, glamour and drama.

“We are excited to be back at LFW after a hiatus… Our new collection is exceedingly romantic and evokes a sense of freedom. It’s a mix of statement making frocks with silhouettes ranging from easy to dramatic,” the designers said in a joint statement.

“Earthy tones and dessert hues compliment the ‘Art of Latte’ colour palette of Lakme Salon’s latest offering. We have come together to create a look for the free-spirited woman of today with hair and make-up that is glamorous yet effortless.”

The show, to be held on January 30, will see ensembles in sunset shades of red and pink, soothing nudes and bold floral prints. The styles have been created with fabrics such as chiffon, crepe de chine, organza and micro crepe, lending the collection a luxurious feel. High-low dresses with signature floor sweeping trains, billowing organza sashes, and breezy wraparounds, will lend glamour.

The specially created hair looks for the show are inspired by Lakme Salon’s new cut and colour collection, which brings the hues of coffee brews to hair.

Lakme Lever CEO Pushkaraj Shenai said: “Gauri and Nainika are known for their statement dresses which add glamour and drama to simple silhouettes – much like what we are creating with our collection. They are the perfect partners for this launch.”

–IANS

rb/vm