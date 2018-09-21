Gavrilova upsets Ostapenko in Wuhan Open 1st Round

Wuhan (China), Sep 24 (IANS) Australias Daria Gavrilova defeated Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in straight sets in the first round of the Wuhan Open here on Monday.

The world number 33, who represented Russia until emigrating to Australia in 2015, dismissed the Latvian 10th seed 6-2, 6-4 to complete one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far, reports Efe.

Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open winner, was second best in every category, particularly on her first serve where she performed 20 percent worse than Gavrilova.

The Australian capitalised on her opponent’s notoriously aggressive style, making fewer unforced errors (19 to Ostapenko’s 33) on her way to the straight-sets win.

Gavrilova moves on to the Round of 32 to face either Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic or France’s Alizé Cornet.

