Gayatri Prajapati’s petition dismissed

Lucknow, Sep 15 (IANS) A District Judge on Saturday dismissed a transfer petition of former Uttar Pradesh minister and senior Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prasad Prajapati in over three-year-old false rape case.

Prajapati’s transfer petition was in response to a government’s revision petition which came after a few sections in the police chargesheet filed against Prajapati in 2017 were removed.

Activist Nutan Thakur had filed a case against Prajapati accusing him of framing her, her husband and senior IPS officer Amitabh Thakur in a false rape case.

After the Lucknow police’s chargesheet against the former minister, the chief judicial magistrate of Lucknow had taken cognizance of it, but some sections of it were removed.

Prajapati presented a transfer petition making allegations against Additional District Judge (ADJ) Mukesh Kumar Singh-II, which was opposed by the petitioner.

The Lucknow district judge on Saturday dismissed the transfer petition calling the allegations baseless and directed the ADJ to decide the revision petition at the earliest.

Gayatri Prajapati was a powerful minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government and was close both to the then chief minister and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

–IANS

