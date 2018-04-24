Gaza witnesses 5th week of protests

Gaza, April 27 (IANS) Gaza city on Friday witnessed the fifth consecutive week of protests by Palestinians calling for their right to return to their homeland.

Organised by numerous Palestinian groups, the Great March of Return calls for demonstrations to be held for a month and a half at protest camps along the Gaza-Israel border to demand the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homeland, from which they were expelled both before and after the founding of the state of Israel on May 14, 1948, reports Efe news.

According to the UN, about five million Palestinians are refugees.

Since the beginning of the protests, 40 Palestinians have been killed in confrontations with Israeli security forces along the Gaza border.

