GCX, PrimeTel partner to upgrade HAWK cable capacity

Cyprus, May 8 (IANS) Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications (RCOM), and Cyprus’ leading telecommunications provider PrimeTel on Tuesday announced further enhancement of their partnership with a 100 Gbps upgrade to GCX’s HAWK sub-sea cable system branch into Cyprus.

According to a company statement, this network upgrade will offer robust connectivity solutions and drive new business opportunities across the strategic Europe-Cyprus-Middle East-Asia route.

“With the recent upgrade, we have now broadened our reach into PrimeTel’s Cyprus Hub in Yeroskipos, providing enhanced coverage to meet the growing demand for high performance, low-latency connectivity across the emerging markets in the Middle East and Asia,” said Wilfred Kwan, Chief Operating Officer, RCOM & GCX.

“The network enhancement has already started to attract interest across key growth markets and we are pleased that the first 100 Gbps wavelength connection for a major carrier is already in the process of being activated,” he added.

“Businesses across the globe require new levels of support to facilitate the mass movement of Internet traffic, OTT content, enterprise data and Cloud computing services. Through our partnership with GCX, we will further establish Cyprus as a leading telecommunications hub in the Eastern Mediterranean and tap on its prime geographic location to accommodate exponentially growing bandwidth needs across the emerging markets,” said Theodosis Theodosiou, Chief Commercial Officer, PrimeTel.

–IANS

ag/bg