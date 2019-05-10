GD Birla, South Point schools win titles at AIISRC

Kolkata, May 11 (IANS) Displaying grit and stamina G.D. Birla High School, South Point, Jatragachi Pranabnanda High Shool and Ashok Hall cornered the limelight winning the titles in their respective groups in the finals of the 47th All India Invitation School Rowing Championship (AIISRC) at Lake Club course in Rabindra Sarovar, here on Saturday.

In the senior girls group final, Atriya Dasgupta, Debanjali Mazumdar, Priyadarshini Dutta and Niharika Saraf of G.D. Birla High School regained the title after three years defeating Sushila Birla High School. Said G.D. Birla captain Priyadarshini, “We are happy to bring back the glory to our school. The final race was quite tough. We were going neck and neck from beginning. In the midway, we achieved a slender lead and held on to that till the finish.”

The senior boys final saw South Point High School, comprising Arunava Das, Prateek Gupta, Aritra Basu and Kushal Mundra, producing the best timing in this regatta finishing the 500 metre course in 1m 58.22 seconds to beat Khalsa High School to bag the championship. Khalsa clocked 2m 1 sec.

On the victory South Point skipper Prateek said, “Last year we fished third. This time we were determined and practiced hard to be on the top. It was Khalsa which took the lead in the beginning. But we didn’t lose heart and kept pressing. Finally, we levelled and then forged ahead towards the end.”

The victory for Jatrgachi Pranabananada High School, represented by Rejayan Karim, Gautam Bairagi and Afridi Ali and Rejaul Molla, was a foregone conclusion. They beat Tollygunge Adarsha Hindi High School with 2m 6 seconds against 2m 30 seconds of rivals.

The junior girls final turned out to be the most keenly corace of the championship where Ashok Hall comprising Dinki Thakur, Anoushka Sundar, Avni Maheswari and Srinjayee Das piped Modern High “A” by 0 .5 seconds to bag the title. Ashok Hall clocked 2m 25 seconds against rival’s 2m 25.5 seconds.

Following are the results.

JUNIOR GIRLS: Ashok Hall beat Modern High

JUNIOR BOYS: Jatragachi Pranabananda High School beat Tollygunge Adarsha Hindi High School

SENIOR GIRLS: G.D. Birla High School beat Sushila Birla High School

SENIOR BOYS: South Point High School beat Khalsa High School.

–IANS

