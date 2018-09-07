GDA faces wrath over felled trees

Ghaziabad, Sep 14 (IANS) The Forest Department has lodged a complaint against the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) for illegally felling hundreds of trees in the city forest.

An FIR has been lodged on the formal complaint of a tree activist, Pradeep Dahalia.

“I have requested the Conservator of Forests to impose heavy penalty, proportionate to each damaged tree, on the GDA,” said Akash Vashist, an environmentalist and a lawyer with the National Green Tribunal.

When an activist was sent to count the damage, he noticed that hundreds of trees had been damaged by the GDA. “We have sought the arrest of the concerned officials,” said Dahalia.

