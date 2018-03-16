GE Power awarded contract by NTPC to install first FGD system

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) GE Power India on Tuesday said that it has been awarded a contract worth Rs 309 crore ($47.50 million) by NTPC to install its “Flue Gas Desulphurization” (FGD) system at the phase-I of Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Telangana.

According to the company, this is the first standalone FGD order for GE in the country since the notification of new emission norms for thermal power plants by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change in December 2015.

Following the emission norms in December 2015, it is mandatory for all thermal power plants in India to install FGD technology.

“Given that coal is and will remain the energy mainstay for India in the times to come, it is imperative that the country upgrades its thermal fleet with higher efficiency, cleaner technology,” GE Power India’s Managing Director Andrew H DeLeone said.

–IANS

rv/vd