Gehlot leads march, says no CAA, NRC in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 22 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), here on Sunday, and reiterated they would not be implemented in the state.

Urging Prime MInister Narendra Modi to pay heed to the public sentiment, Gehlot said 8-9 states had opposed the implementation. “Even Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, your alliance partner, and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who supported you in Parliament by mistake, are saying the NRC will not be implemented in their states,” Gehlot said.

On the violence in only BJP-ruled states, the Chief Minister said, “Modi and Amit Shah must understand the nation couldn’t be run on the basis of autocracy and fascism. It’s run by infusing peace, love and harmony in democracy. You can make a law, but majority can’t win people’s hearts.”

The Chief Minister said the CAA was bad for all communities and demanded it’s rollback. “Make an announcement to repeal the CAA. Announce that the NRC shall not be implemented,” Gehlot said.

He accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of indirectly ruling the nation. “RSS Pracharak Modi does what the Sangh says,” he said and added, instead of working as an extra constitutional authority, why the RSS was not joining politics.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said the government should act against illegal migrants as they were a “threat” to the nation. “If you want the entire nation to stand in queues in the name of illegal migrants, that’s unacceptable,” he said.

Thousands attended the march that started from Albert Hall and culminated into a gathering at the Gandhi Circle.

The state administration had beefed up security due to the march. The internet was suspended from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m, Metro services were stopped between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and buses remained off the roads.

Criticising the march, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the people were forced to stay indoor, internet was suspended and panic was created because the Chief Minister was taking out a peace march.

“What message does the Chief Minister want to send across by leading the march of one community? Which side of democracy was he trying to show by shutting shops and blocking traffic? It must have happened for the first time when a Chief Minister hit the road instilling fear and panic among people,” said state BJP chief Satish Poonia.

–IANS

arc/rs/pcj