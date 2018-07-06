Gehlot terms Modi programme in Jaipur a ‘flop show’

Jaipur, July 8 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction here with beneficiaries of government welfare schemes a “flop show”.

“Our PM was supposed to have a direct interaction with beneficiaries but he was shown clippings of beneficiaries in audio-video presentation. This could have been sent to Modi in a pen drive without wasting so much efforts, time and money… Can this presentation be called as dialogue?” asked the Congress leader.

Noting that around three lakh beneficiaries were called from distant locations of the state, and government functionaries worked overtime to get huge numbers while putting other work on hold and ignoring public petitioners, he said now the “tall claims of the government have fallen flat”.

“The entire show which was organised with government funds was turned into a political event where funds worth crore of rupees were wasted,” he said adding all constitutional limits were crossed in the presence of Governor Kalyan Singh.

“The government programme was turned into a political event. Both (Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara) Raje and Modi smashed all records in praising each other. Had they shown the same respect and regard for each other in last four years, the state wouldn’t have been ignored the way it is,” he said.

