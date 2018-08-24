Gehlot urges Raje government to reduce taxes on diesel

Jaipur, Aug 30 (IANS) As the diesel price in Rajasthan hit Rs 74.23 per litre on Wednesday, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged the state government to reduce taxes on fuel so that farmers can breathe it easy.

He said that farmers are quite worried looking at the escalating price of diesel as they have been using the fuel not only for driving vehicles but also for ploughing their fields with tractors.

They also use diesel for irrigation using pump sets, he said, adding that most of the farmers of the country rely on diesel for their basic farming needs.

“Tax on diesel has increased substantially and it is in the government’s hand to reduce it,” he said.

However, both the Central and the state governments are sitting like mute spectators, busy collecting a high rate of tax on the base value of fuel, which is leading to the increase in diesel price.

He has urged the state government to reduce the taxes on diesel to give farmers a respite from the burden of paying heavy price for fuel.

–IANS

arc/nir