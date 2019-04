New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Former Indian Army chief, Gen. Dalbir Singh Suhag (retd.) was Thursday named Indias next High Commissioner to Seychelles.

An official release said that he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Gen Dalbir Singh had assumed charge as army chief in July 2014 and retired in December 2016.

–IANS

