General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2020

New York, Dec 28 (IANS) The General Assembly has approved an annual regular budget for the UN, in its first annual planning and budgeting in 45 years.

The budget for 2020 is $3.074 billion, compared with $2.849 billion for 2019, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since 1974, the UN budget had been prepared every two years.

The regular budget covers UN activities across a range of areas, including political affairs, international justice and law, regional cooperation for development, human rights and humanitarian affairs, and public information.

The world body has a separate budget for its peacekeeping operations.

The peacekeeping budget is $6.51 billion for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020.

The regular budget covers the calendar year.

–IANS

ksk/