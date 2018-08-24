Genoa FC fans honor bridge collapse victims

Rome, Aug 27 (IANS) Genoa FC fans observed 43 minutes of silence during a match against Empoli to honour the 43 victims who died in the Morandi Bridge collapse.

The fans watched the first 43 minutes of the match, held in the Marassi stadium on Sunday, in silence without singing or displaying banners, followed by a long applause in tribute to the victims, reports Efe news.

After the 43rd minute, the stadium’s scoreboard displayed the names of the 43 victims of the August 14 tragedy as the Genovese fans once again expressed their condolences.

The Sunday game was Genoa FC’s Serie A opener of the new season after an opening match against AC Milan scheduled for last week was postponed as the city was still in mourning.

Genoa beat Empoli 2-1 thanks to goals from Polish Krzysztof Piatek and Ivorian Christian Kouame in the first half while the visiting team clinched one back in the 90th minute.

Both of Genoa’s goals came in before the 43rd minute and the fans celebrated in a restrained manner, only applauding.

