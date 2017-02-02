Genoa president feels Giovanni Simeone resembles his father

Rome, Feb 2 (IANS) Italian football club Genoa President Enrico Preziosi reckoned that Argentine forward Giovanni Simeone has the same qualities as his father Diego Simeone, the coach of Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

Preziosi explained that he has never met Diego but knew of him since he was the sponsor of AC Pisa where Diego used to play, and believes that Giovanni has the same qualities as his father, reports Efe.

Giovanni, 21, scored 10 goals during his first season in Italy, which has made Preziosi proud.

The club’s president said Giovanni was under the radar before signing him, and confirmed that the Argentine has developed at a fast pace.

He also said Giovanni is always hungry for more, which runs in his DNA.

Preziosi acknowledged that signing the Argentinian forward is a big investment for the club, stressing that Genoa’s policy depends on developing promising talents to sell them later to major clubs.

–IANS

