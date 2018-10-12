George Clooney calls himself husband of Amal

Los Angeles, Oct 14 (IANS) Hollywood star George Clooney introduced himself to a crowd here using his wife’s name.

George attended Variety’s annual Power of Women luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, where he introduced himself to the star-studded crowd in a unique way, reported people.com.

“Hi, I’m George and I’m Amal Clooney’s husband,” he quipped at the event, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

The 57-year-old Oscar winner added: “I can read this room.”

There were plenty of other powerful women in the audience.

Celebrity guests included Jennifer Lewis, Thandie Newton, Elle King, Alyssa Milano and Olivia Culpo as well as honorees Tiffany Haddish, Regina King, Natalie Portman, Lena Waithe and Emma Gonzalez, who received a glowing introduction from George.

–IANS

rb/sed