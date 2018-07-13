George Clooney walks unassisted after scooter crash

Rome, July 16 (IANS) Actor-director George Clooney arrived here and crossed the airport runway unassisted just a few days after a scooter crash.

Clooney was still in pain as he cautiously walked through the small airport. He is currently filming his new Hulu series “Catch-22” here, reports etonline.com

Italian authorities had said the 57-year-old actor was involved in a traffic collision on July 10 while riding his scooter near Olbia, Italy. Clooney was going about 60MPH when a Mercedes hit him and that he was thrown about 20 ft in the air.

Surveillance footage of the accident shows that the crash was so bad that it left the actor struggling on the ground in the middle of traffic.

–IANS

smriti/rb/hs