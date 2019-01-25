George Fernandes cremated, VVIPs in attendance

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Former Union Minister George Fernandes was on Thursday cremated at the Lodhi Road electric crematorium here in presence of a large number of VVIPs in attendance.

His body was brought in an Army vehicle at around 2.40 p.m.

Those in attendance included former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, BJP veteran L.K. Advani, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Vilas Paswan and Suresh Prabhu.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav were also present at the crematorium.

Fernandes’ ashes would be buried at the Prithviraj Road Christian Cemetry on Friday morning.

–IANS

