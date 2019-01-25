George Fernandes’ political life was outstanding: Paswan

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Paying homage to former Defence Minister George Fernandes who died here on Tuesday, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan said his political life was outstanding, and he had played a big role in the fight against Emergency.

In a series of tweets, Paswan said he was influenced by Fernandes’ firebrand personality, and that’s why he had joined the Samyukta Socialist Party.

“It is an end of an era in the Indian politics. I was close to him and he was my model,” Paswan said.

Speaking of Fernandes’ special political life, he said: “He held portfolios such as Railway, Defence, Communications and Industries. During his tenure, India conducted nuclear tests.”

–IANS

