George Michael leaves nothing to lover Fadi Fawaz in will

London, July 29 (IANS) Singer-songwriter George Michael has left nothing to lover Fadi Fawaz in his will.

His money is going to charities, his sisters and staff, reports The Sun.

The will includes a housekeeper from his North London home and another at Goring, Oxfordshire.

Andros, the singer’s closest childhood friend, said most of the multi-million fortune will go to charities and Michael’s sisters Yioda, 58, and Melanie, 56.

“People who worked for George and were loyal to him will be getting small amounts,” he added.

However, Michael’s on-off lover Fadi, who found his body, has not permanently moved out of the will.

Andros said Fawaz, 45, who received regular money from Michael, was contesting his exclusion from the will.

“Fadi is threatening to go all the way to High Court but I think the estate will have to settle with him. He has been offered 500,000 pounds and I think the estate should pay a couple of million to get rid of him,” Andros said.

Dallas art dealer Kenny, 59, the singer’s former beau from 1996 to 2011, was also contesting his exclusion in relation to their Goss-Michael Foundation.

The “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” singer was found dead aged 53 on Christmas Day 2016.

–IANS

smriti/rb