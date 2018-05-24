George Michael’s ex to challenge his will

London, May 27 (IANS) George Michael’s former partner Kenny Goss has joined the bitter battle for a slice of the late singer’s 105 million pounds fortune.

Michael is believed to have left his money and properties, including the house in Oxfordshire where he died of heart and liver disease on Christmas Day 2016, to his sisters Melanie and Yioda.

The will is already being disputed by Fadi Fawaz, the Lebanese hairdresser who had a five-year romance with Michael before his death.

But according to dailymail.co.uk, Goss, the star’s former boyfriend of 15 years, has also instructed lawyers to mount a claim for a substantial portion of the legacy, on the grounds that he supported Michael through his most turbulent years.

One friend said: “George always told Kenny he would look after him, see him right and that he would not want for anything. They were together for many years and Kenny looked after him so much. He doesn’t feel the will reflects this.”

Earlier this year, Michael’s family were left devastated when Fawaz hired a lawyer in his fight over the fortune. He has also refused to move out of the star’s three-bedroom Central London mansion worth six million pounds. He said he is selling off some of the singer’s possessions because he is broke.

–IANS

nn/rb/pgh/