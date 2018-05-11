George Michael’s mansion up for rent

London, May 14 (IANS) Late singer George Michael’s family has put his mansion in Highgate, North London, up for rent for 80,000 pounds a month.

The “Careless Whisper” hitmaker’s family decided to keep his property of 11 million pounds following his tragic death on Christmas in 2016 and are now keen to rent it out following a recent major clean-up mission, reports thesun.co.uk.

“George’s home is ready to rent and is being secretly touted to ultra-rich elite clientele, emphasising its unrivalled privacy. There has already been huge interest,” said a source.

The mansion is complete with five bedrooms, a summer house, a swimming pool and has secret access to London’s Hampstead Heath via a back gate.

His family’s decision to put the house on the rental market comes just days after they asked his fans to stop leaving floral tributes outside the property because they were keen to return all of the homes he owned to their former “simple state”.

“We are hoping, into the future, to get back to you with more thoughts on ways and ideas to remember Yog that we hope you’ll like,” read a statement issued by the singer’s family.

Although Michael’s family is setting the ball rolling with his Highgate mansion, they are in feud ‘for his other property in Hyde Park as the singer’s on/off boyfriend Fadi Fawaz is currently living there and refusing to leave.

The home worth 5 million pounds is now being visited by the bailiffs because Fawaz, who dated Michael from 2012 until his death in 2016, can’t keep up with the repayments of the possessions inside and has started selling his belongings to “survive”.

