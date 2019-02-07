Gerard Butler might star in ‘Greenland’

Berlin, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor Gerard Butler is in negotiations to play the lead role in the disaster thriller “Greenland” about one familys fight for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster.

STXinternational is handling international distribution and pitching the film at the Berlin Film Festival’s European Film Market, reports variety.com.

If Butler agrees to join the film, it will re-team the actor with director Ric Roman Waugh (“Angel Has Fallen”).

