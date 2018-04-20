Gerard’s brace earns Espanyol 2-0 win vs Girona

Gerona (Spain), April 22 (IANS) Espanyol forward Gerard Moreno scored a brace on Sunday to lead his side to a 2-0 away win over Girona in the La Liga football championship, dealing a setback to Girona’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Europa League.

With four games to go in the Spanish league, ninth-placed Girona are now four points behind sixth-placed Villarreal in the La Liga standings, reports Efe.

Gerard’s first goal came three minutes before the end of the first half, and he netted the second in the 55th minute.

Girona, who have managed only a single win in their last six matches, remain stuck in ninth with 47 points.

Espanyol, having suffered four defeats and a draw in their past five games, are in 15th place with 39 points, 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

–IANS

pur/bg