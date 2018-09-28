German deputy head of mission calls on J&K governor

Srinagar, Oct 1 (IANS) Jasper Wieck, deputy head of mission, German embassy in New Delhi, on Monday called on governor Satya Pal Malik in the summer capital Srinagar.

An official statement said the two discussed ways to further strengthening the Indo-German understanding and about various political, economic and social issues relating to J&K.

“Issues discussed included development of modern infrastructure in various sectors such as tourism, energy, aviation, launching of welfare schemes for the aged, widows, disabled and other disadvantaged sections of the society,” the statement said.

The Governor mentioned about various initiatives taken by his administration for providing enhanced opportunities to the state’s youth in sports including having state’s own IPL team and construction of international-level football and cricket stadiums.

The Governor also discussed the importance of the upcoming democratic exercise in the state where candidates will be elected by people to urban local bodies and panchayats, the grassroots-level democratic institutions, the statement added.

–IANS

sq/prs