German drummer Wolfgang Haffner performs in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) German jazz drummer, Wolfgang Haffner, as part of his tour of India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, performed at the India International Centre (IIC) with his ensemble on Friday.

Organised by the Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, the jazz concert had Ferdinand Kirner on guitar, Simon Oslender on piano and Christian Diener on bass.

Haffner, one of Europe’s most prolific jazz drummers and composers, started out at 18 when he was discovered by legendary German trombonist Albert Mangelsdorff.

He can be heard on about 400 albums. He has played at all major jazz festivals around the world, toured 100 countries — from Japan to the US, South Africa to Brazil, the Bhavan said in a statement.

His band’s latest album, Kind of Spain (ACTA Records), was released in 2017, and had him playing many songs from there in the hour-long concert.

