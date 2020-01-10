German FM calls for tension de-escalation in Mideast

Amman, Jan 14 (IANS) Visiting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday called for tension de-escalation in the Middle East.

In a press conference in the capital Amman after talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, Maas said Germany has been maintaining coordination with Jordan which is a key player and hub for stability in the region, Xinhua reported.

He called for efforts to support stability and security in the Middle East, adding Germany will continue to support Jordan as it has received a large number of Syrian refugees.

Maas also said Iran should not interfere with the internal affairs of other countries, especially Iraq, suggesting no withdrawal of international troops from Iraq to prevent the country from being a fertile land for terrorism.

Germany has started the Berlin Operation to reach a truce in Libya, the German official added.

For his part, Safadi highlighted the need for dialogue and de-escalation in the region, saying any escalation in the region will have serious consequences on the region and Europe.

Underlining the need for continued war on terror, Safadi said this war is not over as the Islamic State still represents a threat.

The Jordanian minister also voiced appreciation for Germany’s support to the two-state solution to the Palestinian issue and warned against the serious consequences of the lack of peace in the region.

