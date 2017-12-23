German girl calls police 19 times with Christmas-gift phone

Berlin, Dec 27 (IANS) A 6-year-old German girl, who received a mobile phone for Christmas, decided to put her new toy to use by calling the one number she knew by heart — the police — 19 times in one day, German media reported on Tuesday.

Police in the western German town of Sulzbach heard only a child’s voice and assumed an emergency. Then they traced the calls to the child’s mother, the registered owner of the phone, Xinhua reported.

Though false emergency calls can lead to criminal charges, German police limited their response to advising the parent to instruct the girl in the proper use of the phone.

–IANS

ahm/