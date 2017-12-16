German parties to start talks for new government in January

Berlin, Dec 21 (IANS) Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) and the Conservatives Union announced on Wednesday that they will hold exploratory talks for government formation from January 7 to 12, according to local media.

The decision was announced after lengthy deliberation among SPD chairman Martin Schulz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) head Chancellor Angela Merkel and Horst Seehofer, head of CDU’s Bavarian sister Christian Social Union, and other senior officials from the three parties, Xinhua cited Focus Online as saying.

“It was a good conversation in a trusting atmosphere and we agreed on the further procedure of sounding out,” the three parties were quoted as saying.

Party leaders agreed to discuss 15 topics, including finance/taxes, business, energy, family and migration, integration and others.

The statement also noticed that a report of exploratory talks will be presented on January 12, which will be discussed by every party.

Germany is now in a vacancy of new government since the September 24 federal elections, the longest period ever since 1949.

–IANS

sku/