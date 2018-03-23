German President visits Daimler plant near Chennai

Chennai, March 25 (IANS) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, on Sunday visited Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) truck plant in Oragadam near here, a statement said.

DICV Managing Director & CEO Erich Nesselhauf and his team gave the delegation an insight into truck production and the company’s vocational training programmes inspired by the German model, a company statement said.

Daimler’s wholly-owned subsidiary DICV has been active in the strategic Indian growth market since 2012 and has delivered more than 60,000 vehicles to Indian customers under its BharatBenz brand.

Meanwhile Germany’s First Lady Elke Buedenbender visited an NGO here involved in fighting against child abuse and labour and striving for their rights.

The couple were accorded warm welcome at the Chennai Airport with a group performing Bharathanatyam, as per a tweet in germanyinindia.

Steinmeir will visit Mamallapuram near here famous for rock sculptures.

–IANS

vj/vd