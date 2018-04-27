German tennis player Mayer to retire after US Open

Berlin, April 28 (IANS) German tennis player Florian Mayer will retire from his professional career of 17 years after the US Open.

In an interview with the Bavarian Tennis Association on Friday, Mayer said: “This will be my last BMW Open, my last year on the tour. After the US Open it is definitely over,” Xinhua reported.

The 34-year-old announced his retirement ahead of the BMW Open in Munich, and he will leave the ATP World tour after the US Open at the beginning of September.

The Bavarian turned professional in 2001 and clinched ever since two career titles. He lifted his first title in Bucharest on clay in 2011 and five years later on home soil in Halle on grass.

Seventeen years on the tour left its marks as Mayer struggled with injuries and surgeries. He underwent a surgery on his left index finger in 2008 and missed seven months. Besides, he was plagued with shoulder, groin and adductor injuries, which kept him off the court for several months.

“The young players in the early 20s push up, highly motivated, with an athletic and tough style of play. From year to year it gets harder to stay in the top 100,” the world’s current No. 72 said.

Mayer’s career high in the ATP ranking was number 18 in the summer 2011. His win-loss record stands at 241-252.

–IANS

pgh/