Germany gear up for Nations League match vs Netherlands

Berlin, Oct 10 (IANS) Germany’s national football team held a training session on Wednesday gearing up for their UEFA Nations League clash with the Netherlands.

Saturday’s match is to be their first clash since Germany’s 2-1 win over the Dutch in the UEFA Euro 2012 group stage, reports EFE news agency.

Head coach Joachim Low led the practice, which included defender Mats Hummels and forward Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich, among others.

Germany is also set to be hosted by France on Oct. 16 in an exciting follow-up to their goalless Nations League draw in Munich last month.

Also in League A, Croatia and England are set to clash on Friday, with the latter looking for revenge after the Croats won 2-1 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

–IANS

ajb/vm